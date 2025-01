A tanker which was previously seen to be waiting off China laden with Russian oil onboard has become the first of a raft of recently sanctioned tankers to discharged its cargo, LSEG Eikon and Marine Traffic data showed.

The Panamanian-flagged aframax tanker Mermar (built 2002) was observed alongside a terminal in Longkou Port in Shandong province, where many of China's independent refineries that have been big importers of Russian crude are based.