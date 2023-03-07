Flag states need to crack down on ship-to-ship transfers of oil by the “dark fleet” to ensure the polluter pays for any costly oil spill, according to a paper submitted to the International Maritime Organization.

The submission by Australia, Canada and the US said that IMO member states should act in response to the increasing frequency of dark ship-to-ship operations in international waters to circumvent sanctions and high insurance costs.

The tactic has been used to hide the source or destination of oil cargoes and to avoid oversight by flag states, said the report.