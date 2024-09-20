New information has shed further light on the identity of the companies that bought 11 mid-aged MR2 product carriers from Scorpio Tankers so far this year.

Scorpio has not disclosed its counterparties in the string of sale-and-purchase deals that raised the US-listed company’s vessel sales to $416m in total.

TradeWinds has since revealed South Korea’s KSS Line, Gulf Energy Maritime from the United Arab Emirates, Aerio Shipmanagement from Greece and Great Eastern Shipping from India as buyers of seven of these vessels.