Six years after swooping on two MR2s sold by Scorpio Tankers, Compania Maritima Chilena (CMC) has repeated the trick with a similar pair of vessels.

The Chilean tanker and container ship owner has revealed itself as the buyer of the 50,000-dwt STI San Antonio and STI Texas City (both built 2014).

Scorpio did not disclose the buyer when it announced it had divested the ships for $42.5m