MISC’s tanker arm AET will have a new boss from 1 June as the group continues to shake up its top management.

Zahid Osman is being promoted to the chief executive and president job being vacated by Rajalingam Subramaniam.

The Malaysian group said the changes were being made to prioritise “leadership continuity to drive the organisation’s long-term success.”

The move is the result of MISC CEO Yee Yang Chien retiring in September last year, after eight years running the company.