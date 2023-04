The 55-year-old chemical tanker Chem P looks set to resume its final voyage to a recycling facility of the Indian subcontinent just over a year since it lost power in a storm and was nearly wrecked off Malta.

The 35,500-dwt, 1968-built tanker, previously US Shipping Corp’s US-flagged Chemical Pioneer, was seized by Maltese authorities immediately after it came metres from running onto rocks in March 2022. The arrest was made over a claim that the ship damaged an undersea cable.