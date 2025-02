A Thenamaris tanker struck by two mysterious blasts in the Mediterranean at the weekend is not the only vessel in the hands of the Greek owner to have been targeted of late, TradeWinds has learned.

The 109,000-dwt product carrier Seajewel (built 2009) was damaged, as TradeWinds has reported.

Shipping sources now indicate the 112,200-dwt aframax Seacharm (built 2018) was also damaged last month.