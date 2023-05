Four crew members are reported missing and 24 others have been rescued from an aframax tanker that caught fire off Singapore.

The Japanese-built 96,800-dwt Pablo (built 1997) was reported to be ablaze in the South China Sea at Singapore’s outer anchorage.

IHS Markit lists Pablo Union Shipping as the owner and ship manager of the Marshall Island-registered, Gabon-flag tanker.

Pablo Union Shipping was registered this year and is believed to be a special purpose vehicle for the crude carrier.