French energy company Socatra has finally put pen to paper and ordered two chemical tanker newbuildings at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou (CMJL Yangzhou).

The methanol-fuelled and ‘high spec’ tankers are said by shipbuilding sources to have been “pricey”.

Socatra is believed to be paying in excess of $40m per ship. The company was said to have ordered the 17,000-dwt tanker newbuildings against charter contracts from oil major TotalEnergies.