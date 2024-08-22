The crew of a stricken Greek-operated tanker attacked in the Red Sea have been rescued by EU naval forces after coming under renewed attack from a suspected Houthi sea drone.

The Delta Tankers-managed 163,759-dwt Sounion (built 2006) was left adrift after losing power in the Red Sea on Wednesday after being struck at least three times and damaged in a sustained Houthi attack.

The ship came under renewed attack on Thursday after a French naval ship answered the master's call for help.

The French ship destroyed a sea drone that posed an imminent threat to Sounion before collecting 25 Russian and Filipino seafarers and taking them to the nearest safe port, Djibouti.

A spokesperson for Delta Tankers confirmed the crew had left the ship. “The Master and crew aboard Sounion have taken the decision to evacuate the vessel. We are grateful for the naval support.

“Plans are in place to move the vessel to a safer destination where a full assessment (checks and any repairs) can be undertaken.

“Delta Tankers continually assess maritime security information and updates are quickly evaluated and threats are reassessed.”

Questions remain following the third attack on a Delta-managed vessel this month after the EU naval mission Aspides said that the ship had not asked for support as it transited the Red Sea.

Wednesday’s attack caused a fire, but no injuries to the 25-strong Filipino and Russian crew.

The 25-strong crew of the Sounion are rescued by the EU naval force. Photo: Eunavfor Aspides

Many companies have avoided the area because of the risk to seafarers and their vessels from Houthi attacks, re-routing voyages around Africa to extend voyage times.

Sounion was hauling 922,000 barrels of Iraqi crude loaded at the port of Al Basrah on 11 August and heading to the Greek port of Corinth, according to Kpler ship and cargo trading data.

The ship, which is now reportedly anchored, now represents a “navigational and environmental hazard,” said the EU mission in a statement.

“It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation.”

The fire on the ship was short-lived, according to Delta, and the ship is now reportedly anchored.

The attack was the third on a ship connected to Delta Tankers this month. The 162,000-dwt Delta Atlantica (built 2011) was at the centre of a multi-pronged attack 63 nautical miles (117 km) south-west of Hodeidah, on 12 August.

The ship and its crew were reported safe after the onslaught, and the vessel was headed to its next destination.

Several days earlier, Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired grenades, missiles and air and sea drones in a string of attacks against the 158,000-dwt suezmax Delta Blue (built 2012), which included their first known use of a rocket-propelled grenade. The ship was also able to continue its journey and its crew was safe.