Arctic Securities says it is time for crude tanker stocks to outperform.

The Norwegian investment bank upgraded DHT Holdings, Frontline, International Seaways and Nordic American Tankers to “buy” from “hold”.

Analyst Kristoffer Barth Skeie also maintained a “buy” rating on Scorpio Tankers.

He said VLCCs are “set to sail in chunky returns” and he sees solid consensus earnings per share (EPS) revisions for owners in the peer group.