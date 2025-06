Frontline chief executive Lars Barstad says there is no point fixing tankers in a volatile market situation exacerbated by Israel’s attacks on Iran.

The John Fredriksen VLCC and suezmax company’s boss told TradeWinds: “Shipowners that allow for their ships to go on subjects today should in all seriousness just hand back the keys.

“The way this market has developed, charterers use ‘on subjects’ as a free call option, and come Tuesday, they will just fail if the market has softened,” Barstad said.