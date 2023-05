Frontline chief executive Lars Barstad has been rewarded for a massive profit last year in improved tanker markets.

The Norway and US-listed VLCC, suezmax and LR2 owner’s annual report reveals the boss banked a base salary of $376,000, plus a variable amount on top of $820,000.

There was also a pension contribution of $22,000.

Barstad’s total package was nearly $1.22m, up $264,000 from 2021, the John Fredriksen-controlled company said.