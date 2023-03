Consolidation is a concern primarily in bad markets, not good times, according to Frontline chief executive Lars Barstad.

“I think consolidation is something you search for in a challenged market … on the tanker side right now, we’re actually very much okay,” he said at a Capital Link panel in Limassol, Cyprus, on 7 March.

“It’s more the cargo guys that are stumbling over each other in order to secure a ship. This is obviously the best position a shipowner can be in.”