John Fredriksen’s flagship tanker company Frontline is not deviating from its policy of heavy spot market exposure.

During an earnings call on Friday, chief executive Lars Barstad was asked about the stock trading below the company’s intrinsic worth in a market with a positive outlook.

Analyst Jonathan Chappell of Evercore ISI pointed out that the New York and Oslo-listed crude vessel specialist has stuck to a “tried and true” strategy with a lot of spot market exposure, a 100% dividend payout ratio and a strong balance sheet.