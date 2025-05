John Fredriksen’s Frontline is focusing the minds of its top two bosses on the company’s share price through an award of “synthetic” options.

These notional stock awards give the right to cash settlements, depending on the development of the VLCC and suezmax tanker owner’s trading in New York and Oslo.

A stock exchange filing revealed that chief executive Lars Barstad received 115,509 options, while chief financial officer Inger Klemp was given 86,632.