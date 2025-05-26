Fearnley Securities believes Frontline shares are being served “on a silver platter”.

Oil markets are set to receive more volumes in the coming months on the back of rising Atlantic and Opec+ production.

Coupled with an already healthy freight market, this may aid spot rates further, the investment bank said.

“We remain optimistic for the balance of the year, as rising oil production and increased sanctioned pressure will hit the markets and potentially aid freight,” added analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen.