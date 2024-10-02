Frontline and other tanker stocks rose on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

John Fredriksen’s Frontline gained as much as 5.8% in the Norwegian capital.

“Clearly a chaotic situation, but energy and shipping names are reacting.

“Comments around a potential energy infrastructure attack on Iran have been made, which would be a net positive for (crude) tanker names — provided that a full-scale war and/or oil price surge (into demand destruction territory) does not occur,” Pareto Securities analysts Eirik Haavaldsen and August Klemp said in a note.