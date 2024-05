A Frontline suezmax has become the first ship to load crude from Niger after an export row with Benin was solved.

Shipping data showed the 156,000-dwt Front Cascade (built 2017) left the Benin port of Seme on Sunday.

Sources cited by Kpler and S&P Global said it had been due to load a cargo of oil from the Agadem Rift Basin, after the completion of the 2,000-km Benin-Niger pipeline.