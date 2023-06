There are tougher times ahead for VLCC owners as enquiry levels drop and rates fall, brokers believe.

A week after modern scrubber-fitted tankers were banking above $100,000 per day, earnings have fallen back 16% to $67,700 per day on average over the last day, Clarksons Securities said.

UK shipbroker Howe Robinson Partners said earnings from the Middle East Gulf had come off significantly, setting the tone across the board, with minimal enquiries noted.