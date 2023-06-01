Frontline will be “tapping into” the charter market to take advantage of some scarcely believable rates.

The John Fredriksen tanker company’s chief executive Lars Barstad said the market has seen elevated numbers for LR2/aframax tankers.

He cited term deals at $46,500 per day, against an average cash break-even of $16,800.

“It’s something you can't pass [up]. When you can achieve unicorn numbers on certain asset classes for a sustained period of time, you just have to take it,” he told a conference call.