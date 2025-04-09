Singapore owner First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) has declared that the “current shipping environment does not present attractive investment opportunities”.

It made that observation after it had “focused on identifying new projects with attractive risk and reward balance” and assessed project opportunities to create value for shareholders.

FSL Trust sells oldest and biggest tanker after reversing impairment
 Read more

“Many investments carry high levels of residual risk, which could lead to impairment losses at the end of any available employment currently possible in today’s market,” it said.