Fuel has been spilt during the refuelling of an Indian-owned LR1 tanker off Turkey.

The country’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) reported a leak at the Ahirkapi anchorage on Tuesday.

Rhine Marine Services’ 70,000-dwt Liberian-flagged Jag (built 2005) was being supplied with fuel by the 1,000-dwt buncker tanker Gokdeniz (built 2006), owned by Seba Denizcilik Akaryakit of Istanbul.