Furetank will take part in Sweden’s largest military drill since World War II.

The Swedish product tanker owner said on Thursday that the scenario is designed to drill the country’s armed forces in securing supply lines where “vessels with vital cargo need to be guided safely into Swedish ports”.

During the exercise, one of its vessels will be moored on a quay off Donso, home to Furetank’s offices.

Furetank chief executive Lars Hoglund said: “If there is unrest in the world, do we have enough vessels, and how would things work in practice?

"No one really knows today, since during the long peace after World War II, the Swedish merchant fleet hasn’t trained or coordinated with the military.

“Now we’re starting over. For a family-owned shipping company like Furetank, taking part is crucial for our long-term future.”

The exercise will take place during Donso Shipping Meet in September and is being coordinated by the Swedish government, armed forces and several shipping companies.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has prompted Sweden to rethink its defense priorities.

The country joined Nato last year and has pushed the country to reconsider its policies toward shipping in hopes of securing its supply chain.

The country undertook a study to improve its tonnage tax system in hopes of boosting its flag registry, among other policy changes.

According to Clarksons, the number of ships flying the Swedish flag has crept up in recent years, from 357 in 2023 to 365 in April, though a large portion of those vessels are not deepsea merchant ships.

That figure will rise by at least five this summer, when Stena Bulk shifts five suezmaxes over to the Swedish flag.

The ships will be the largest in the Swedish flag.

In announcing the move, Stena Bulk chief executive Erik Hannell said the move was in line with the country’s new regulations and “responding to the clear need for greater national capacity in deepsea shipping”.