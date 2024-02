Hamburg-based GEFO Shipping Group has ordered a series of 10 small stainless steel chemical tankers at China’s Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The company disclosed that it will be investing a “three-digit million amount” on these 10 newbuildings which will be delivered between 2026 and 2028.

GEFO said the "sea-going" vessels have been ordered for both fleet renewal and expansion purposes.