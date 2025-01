Tanker owners are cashing in on the sanctions-fuelled rate rally, and no one as much as George Economou.

The Greek magnate’s TMS Tankers has fixed the 296,790-dwt Desimi (built 2011) for an estimated $80,905 per day, according to Tankers International data.

The scrubber-fitted vessel will load in mid-February for a voyage from the US Gulf to China for ST Shipping.