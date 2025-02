A Greek tanker is loading the first cargo of Dar crude from Sudan in a year.

AIS data shows the 158,450-dwt suezmax Toska (built 2024), owned by George Economou’s TMS Tankers, docked in the port of Bashir on Sunday.

Consultancy Kpler said the ship will load 600,000 barrels of Dar oil — the first export shipment following a force majeure in March 2024.