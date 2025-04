Greek shipping tycoon George Economou is reported to be looking to replace Trafigura as the supply partner for Italy’s biggest oil refinery.

The 320,000 barrels-per-day ISAB plant in Priolo, Sicily, was sold in 2023 to Economou-controlled Cypriot private equity company GOI Energy by Russia’s Lukoil following European Union sanctions on Russian oil exports, documents seen by the Financial Times show.