Shipping and property tycoon George Procopiou has added to his string of big real estate and shipping investments with a €150m ($161m) move on one of the best-known hotel resorts in Athens.

The founder of Dynacom Tankers Management, Sea Traders and Dynagas Holdings has agreed to buy a 33.75% stake in the seaside Astir Palace Vouliagmeni complex.

A popular venue for high-profile shipping events, conferences and parties, Astir Palace includes facilities such as the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Astir Marina and Astir Beach.