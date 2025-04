George Procopiou is returning to New Times Shipbuilding for additional newbuildings in what seems a vote of confidence in the Greek owner’s favoured Chinese shipyard amid an ongoing US trade war against Beijing.

TradeWinds has learned that Procopiou company Dynacom Tankers Management inked a pair of 159,000-dwt suezmax newbuildings at the giant Far Eastern shipbuilder, due for delivery in 2028.