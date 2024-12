George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management is poised to add a series of suezmax tanker newbuildings to its orderbook.

The steel-hungry outfit is said to be finalising an order for four 163,000-dwt conventional-powered crude carriers with China State Shipbuilding Corp-controlled Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding.

TradeWinds has learned that a letter of intent has been signed for the quartet, with the official newbuilding contract set to be finalised imminently.