Dynacom Tankers Management has sold a trio of panamax tankers to a Middle Eastern buyer, according to reports.

The Greek shipowner banked a total of $72m for the 70,400-dwt ice-class-1A crude tankers Ice Energy and Ice Victory, and 70,300-dwt Ice Fighter (all built 2006), brokers said.

The price indicates that ice-strengthened vessels of this age are still rising in value.