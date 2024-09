Dynacom Tankers Management, a Procopiou family-controlled owner with a giant orderbook of about 40 newbuildings, may be selling its oldest VLCC.

According to market talk in Greece and the UK, the Athens-based company has obtained a price of more than $40m for the 300,400-dwt Sake (built 2005).

The Sake is not equipped with a scrubber and its next special survey is due towards the end of 2025.