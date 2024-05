Harren Group, a versatile German shipping player and project logistics provider, has been quietly developing yet another leg to stand on.

The diversified owner of bulkers, tankers, heavylift ships and multipurpose vessels is now openly marketing itself as a third-party ship manager.

“We have been doing this for a very long time, but we’ve never really talked much about it,” Harren Group managing director Nils Aden told TradeWinds in an interview.