Bremen-based German Tanker Shipping (GTS) has returned to China’s Xiamen Shipbuilding for two more MR tanker newbuildings.

The deal lifts its orderbook of 46,000-dwt chemical and product tanker newbuildings at the yard to six.

The shipowner has added the duo to its orderbook by exercising options that that it held that the Chinese shipyard when it signed an earlier deal for four newbuildings last year.