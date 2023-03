German Tanker Shipping (GTS) has reportedly pulled off a coup by offloading two elderly MR1s for a very strong price.

Brokers said the 32,500-dwt Seahake (built 2003) and 32,300-dwt Searay (built 2004) have gone to unknown interests for a combined $30m.

The vessels, built at the Lindenau shipyard in Germany, are assessed as worth only $10.5m and $11.5m, respectively, by VesselsValue.