Middle East liner company Global Feeder Shipping has expanded into the tanker segment.

The Dubai-based company is the shipowner behind a KRW 120.6bn ($92.8m) order for two MR newbuildings announced on Monday by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

In a regulatory filing, HD KSOE said an “Asian” company had ordered the 50,000-dwt product carriers.

The shipbuilding group did not disclose the identity of the buyer, but GFS confirmed to TradeWinds that it placed the order.