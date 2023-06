Norway’s Rederiet Stenersen has logged a record profit from hot tanker markets as it built up its fleet and reduced debt.

The private family-owned company, based in Bergen, revealed net earnings of NOK 209m ($19.7m) last year, against a NOK 39m loss in 2021.

Revenue from the 20 handysize carriers soared to NOK 1.9bn from NOK 866m as rates jumped following the disruption to trade caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.