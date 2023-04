India’s Great Eastern Shipping will boost its balance sheet through the disposal of a veteran aframax.

The Mumbai-listed owner said it has signed a contract to sell the 105,000-dwt Jag Lavanya (built 2004) to an unnamed buyer.

India’s biggest private shipping company added that the vessel will be delivered before the end of June.

The tanker has been owned by Great Eastern since delivery from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.