The widely reported sale of an 18-year-old VLCC of the Angelicoussis Shipping Group (ASG) confirms a trend of rising values on the back of increased demand for big, old tankers.

Depending on the broker reporting, the major Greek owner obtained between $48m and $50m for the scrubber-fitted 320,500-dwt Maran Canopus (built 2007).

This is the oldest among the 63 active ships in the combined fleet of ASG tanker units Maran Tankers Management and Maran Shuttle Tankers.