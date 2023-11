Arcadia Shipmanagement is said to have inked two suezmax tanker newbuildings at a South Korean shipyard, marking the Greek company’s return to shipbuilding after eight years.

Shipbuilding sources said the company is behind the order for two conventionally fuelled, 158,000-dwt crude carriers disclosed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering on 10 November.

In a regulatory statement, HD KSOE said the pair had been ordered by an unnamed Liberia shipping company.