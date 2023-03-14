Hot on the heels of a hugely successful investment in five aframax newbuildings, Greece’s Atlas Maritime has returned to South Korea to strike deals that bring its total investment in shipping steel since 2020 to a dozen vessels worth more than $1bn.

In an interview in his Athens office, Atlas founder and chief executive Leon Patitsas confirmed an order at DH Shipbuilding for a quartet of 114,940-dwt dual-fuel LNG-ready, scrubber-fitted LR2 tankers.

As with the five aframaxes that preceded them, Atlas moved far ahead of the curve in contracting the newbuildings.