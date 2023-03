Evalend Shipping is making a surprise move in the newbuilding market.

The company, which recently debuted in the MR segment, has now added suezmaxes to its fleet portfolio.

This is a ship type in which highly diversified Evalend owner Kriton Lendoudis is not currently invested.

Shipbuilding sources and brokers said the Athens-based company has commissioned Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to build two scrubber-fitted 158,000-dwt crude carriers to be delivered during the first half of 2025.