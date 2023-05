Minerva Marine is taking preliminary steps to order its first tanker newbuilding since 2019 and its first ever at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

According to market sources, the Andreas Martinos-led owner signed a letter of intent for a single LR2 at the Singapore-listed Chinese yard.

If firmed up, the product tanker will run on conventional marine fuel and is slated for 2026 delivery.

The price for the envisaged vessel is not known.