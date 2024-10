Piraeus-based tanker player IMS has boosted its impressive acquisition tally with a pair of MRs joining its steadily expanding fleet.

In two deals over the summer, the Marios Gialozoglou-led company spent $45m in total on a pair of 17-year-old units.

Last month, IMS emerged as the new owner of the 53,200-dwt MR2 White Peach (renamed Ahinos, built 2007).