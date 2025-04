Laliotis family-controlled Sea World Management & Trading of Greece is said to have returned to South Korea for tanker newbuildings after an absence of 17 years.

Shipbuilding sources say that the Athens-based company struck a deal with K Shipbuilding for two firm 50,000-dwt product carriers to be delivered during the first half of 2027.

Sea World is said to have paid between $50m and $51m each for the conventional marine-fuelled MR tankers.