A Greek aframax is carrying a licenced cargo of Venezuelan crude to Italy as the country’s oil exports increase.

Oil analytics company Kpler said the 113,000-dwt Green Aura (built 2014) loaded 600,000 barrels of Merey grade for refiner Eni last week.

AIS data shows the ship left Venezuela’s Jose Terminal on 26 November and is scheduled to reach Sarroch in Sardinia on 13 December.