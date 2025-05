Aegean Baltic Bank has arrested a Greek-controlled tanker at a ship recycling facility in India as part of a 10-year battle with Oceanwide Shipping and Tranos in a row over loan defaults and insurance payouts.

The Greek lender arrested the 10,000-dwt chemical tanker Starlet (built 2003) on Wednesday in an effort to recover the $4.8m its claimed was still outstanding on a $9m loan taken out to finance the purchase of the vessel in 2007.