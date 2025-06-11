Greece’s Xclusiv Shipbrokers has warned that a rapidly ageing tanker fleet will produce major supply pressure by the end of the decade.

The broker believes the sector is facing a “significant” challenge across all size segments.

“Despite a robust orderbook aimed at fleet renewal and expansion, the rapid growth in the number of older vessels is reshaping the age profile in a manner that warrants close scrutiny by market participants and industry stakeholders,” research analysts Eirini Diamantara and Dimitris Roumeliotis said.