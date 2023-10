Singapore’s MOL Chemical Tankers is reported to be selling four vessels a month after sealing the $400m takeover of Fairfield Chemical Carriers.

European brokers have linked Greek interests to the deal, which involves small chemical carriers built in Japan.

The 8,900-dwt quartet comprises the Eastern Neptune (built 2006), Eastern Oasis (built 2007), Eastern Prosperity (built 2008) and Eastern Quest (built 2009).